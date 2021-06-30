Crocs are now cool and here’s how they’ve gone from fugly to fab

Everybody’s wearing Crocs these days and it’s actually pretty cool. Yes, I said it, Crocs are cool!

Just scroll through Instagram and you’ll see everyone from celebs to influencers are rocking them and looking fab. When Crocs first came onto the scene in 2001 it was seen as a comfy shoe reserved for chefs, nurses and others who spent hours on their feet and seeked comfort over fashion. No matter what colour they came in, fashionistas wouldn’t be caught dead wearing them.

The basic clog. Picture: Supplied Now, 20 years later, Crocs are considered cool. From the edgy young ones to the classy elders, the humble Crocs clog has become a fashion must-have. So how does a shoe go from a “oh hell no” to a “yes please” item?

We asked Crocs SA Marketing Manager, Ally Petersen, to tells us how they managed to give their shoes a glow-up. “As a global leader in innovative casual footwear for women, men, and children, at Crocs we aim to always push the envelope when it comes to introducing new styles to our consumers” says Petersen. “From the likes of Post Malone, Justin Bieber, Priyanka Chopra, Bad Bunny and most recently Nicki Minaj, the appeal of our shoes have seen phenomenal growth especially in the digital and social sphere.

“And now locals are also hopping onto the trend of being authentically themselves and expressing their styles through fashion by pairing their most loved wardrobe items with a pair of Crocs and customised Jibbitz Charms – giving them the freedom to style their Crocs to their wildest imagination!” Jibbitz Charms. Picture: Supplied “Our Classic Clog started the comfort revolution around the world and we have a pair to style with any of your wardrobe staples. “From the unfiltered Tie-Dye Collection to our edgy Hiker and Translucent Clogs, we’re adding ‘height’ – quite literally – with our Bae platforms too!”