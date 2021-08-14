Darling Hair and Maxhosa Africa collaborate to celebrate Women’s Month

The Darling Hair and Maxhosa Africa’s collaboration aims to evoke and affirm the significant role of African women in the evolution of a powerful pan-African identity, with shared values, objectives and vision for the future, as well as women being key contributors toward achieving Africa’s inclusive growth and sustainable development agenda anchored in both brands’ values.

“This Women’s Month, it is important to celebrate and salute the heroic women who are changing the world around them and empowering other women to do the same. It is an honour to collaborate with a brand that brings out its expertise and experience in such a beautiful. It makes every woman that fits on a MaXhosa Africa outfit feel empowered by who she is, where she comes from and what she can offer to the world,” says Pamela James of Maxhosa Africa.

She added that as a brand based on culture and generosity, it was important for them to partner with Darling Hair as they share the same values.

“As a brand, we go beyond passion and strive to be every African woman’s ally, where we inspire and empower her to express herself through her hair in daily moments that make up her life journey. We strive to fuel the unstoppable spirit of an African Woman. We would like to thank MaXhosa Africa for collaborating with us,” says Darling Hair brand manager, Dipolelo Fungile.