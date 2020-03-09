Dave Hutchison drops new sexy sock range





In 2014, Hutchison discovered that too many school children in South Africa go to school without socks and being a firm believer that sustained economic growth through entrepreneurship and small business development is key to a brighter future for all South Africans he saw that it's not just about warming the toes of those in need - it's also about using the 'Sock Drops' as a platform to educate and inspire with the possibilities of using business as a force for good.





For the past six years, he has been ensuring that every pair of sexy socks sold, one pair of school socks is given to a child in need.

It all started in 1858 when George Edward Lynch Cotton ordered dozens of pairs of socks to be sent over for Eurasian children. Liking the idea of giving back to children, Dave Hutchison followed Cotton's steps and started giving school children a pair of socks too.