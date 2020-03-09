Dave Hutchison drops new sexy sock range
It all started in 1858 when George Edward Lynch Cotton ordered dozens of pairs of socks to be sent over for Eurasian children. Liking the idea of giving back to children, Dave Hutchison followed Cotton's steps and started giving school children a pair of socks too.
In 2014, Hutchison discovered that too many school children in South Africa go to school without socks and being a firm believer that sustained economic growth through entrepreneurship and small business development is key to a brighter future for all South Africans he saw that it's not just about warming the toes of those in need - it's also about using the 'Sock Drops' as a platform to educate and inspire with the possibilities of using business as a force for good.
For the past six years, he has been ensuring that every pair of sexy socks sold, one pair of school socks is given to a child in need.
Sexy Socks founder, Dave Hutchison, delivers an empowering message to students we meet at our sock drops, encouraging everyone to ask themselves: ‘What can I do today to brighten someone else’s day?’. No deed is too small to matter. Each act of kindness can make a difference, bringing a little more peace, love, and understanding into our world.⠀ ⠀ Remember: for every single pair of socks that we sell, we give school socks to a child in need.
Recently, he dropped a new cotton range of socks which are breathable, durable and supremely soft. These socks were proudly designed and made in Cape Town.
"We searched far and wide for the very best combed cotton (Combed cotton is a softer version of regular cotton, made by treating the cotton fibres before they are spun into yarn.) combined it with our eye-catching designs, and voilà, comfy, breathable, durable and incredibly soft and sexy cotton socks were born," said Hutchison.
Sexy socks are available online at sexysockssa.com at a recommended retail price of R139 per pair.