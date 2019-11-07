Ralph Lauren "hates fashion", as he says he isn't interested in following trends, and just wants to create "timeless things" that he likes.
The 80-year-old fashion designer is one of the biggest names in the industry, but has said he isn't interested in designing clothes that fit a particular fashion trend, as he just wants to create "timeless things" that he likes.
He said: "I hate fashion. I never thought of myself as a fashion designer. It was more about timeless things I liked - and values."
Ralph insists his goal in his career is to "make things beautiful", and although his fashion brand is sometimes criticised for being "old", he says that doesn't make him "boring".
He added: "I like old things, but that doesn't make me boring. It's how you style them. I love to make things beautiful. Who doesn't appreciate that?"