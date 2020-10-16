Diesel partners with SA DJs to promote emerging talents

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Well-known clothing brand Diesel is bringing back Denim Friday, an event aimed at seeking to uplift, discover and promote emerging DJ talent. What started as a simple way to entertain in-store customers, has turned into a national campaign where the clothing brand hopes to empower emerging DJs through the DDF platform. In response to the Covid-19 pandemic, the DDF is moving into a digital platform. It will feature South Africa’s heavyweights who master their craft behind the decks such as Shimza, who the brand has presented as their “Superhero DJ”. Additional “Hero DJs” who will be featured on the DDF mixes are DJ Lamiez Holworthy; 5FM’s DJ Loyd; Ukhozi FM’s King Sfiso; and Oscar Mbo. All the enlisted DJs will form part of the judging panel that will select the top emerging talent and the overall DDF winner.

Here’s how it’s going to work:

All the Hero DJs from different cities (Durban, Johannesburg, Pretoria and Cape Town) will have a monthly task of selecting a set of three emerging DJs per region to be given the DDF platform as a way to showcase their talent. All mixes produced by the emerging DJs will be streamed through a dedicated DDF website.

The public will be able to stream, listen, download and vote for their favourites once all the mixes are live. From there, the Hero DJs will select an overall finalist from their region. The finalists will be vying to win a life-changing opportunity and join their Heros at the top.

The winner who will hail as the Diesel Denim Friday Champion will receive a cash prize of R50 000, mentorship from the resident DDF Hero DJs, and an opportunity to release a track produced by Superhero DJ, Shimza.

The DDF initiative will run from October to April 2021. Visit www.dieseldenimfriday.co.za for more information.