Diesel prides itself on supporting the LGBTQ+ community









The new Pride capsule by Diesel. Picture: Supplied Well known clothing brand, Diesel has shown its support for the LGBTQ+ people worldwide and created a Pride collection.

The brand launched its first-ever capsule collection that celebrates the LGBTQ+ community in the beginning of October, which is also known as Pride Month in South Africa.

The new Diesel Pride tank top. Picture: Supplied





For this collection, the brand went for the rainbow motif, interpreting the LGBTQ+ colours as either bands, stripes or lettering.





The Pride collection has items like T-shirts, caps, briefs and more.





In partnership with its parent company's Only The Brave Foundation, the brand has aligned with The Stonewall Inn Gives Back Initiative (SIGBI), the no-profit organisation that supports LGBTQ+ social initiatives worldwide, promoting tolerance and equality.









Wearing it with pride. Picture: Supplied.