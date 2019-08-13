DJ Happygal brand launch , House of Happiness Picture: Bongani Mbatha / African News Agency (ANA)

From music to fashion, Happiness Ndlovu, famously known as DJ Happygal who hails from Empangeni, north of Durban launched her new clothing brand House Of Happiness last week. Speaking at the launch that was held at Cafe La Plage in Umhlanga, Ndlovu said House of Happiness speaks to her sense of style and love for fashion.

“This is a brand that will cater for everyday women, and not focus on a particular size or look, and being a cool mom I wanted to also cater for children as well as have cool fresh looks that mom and baby can rock together.

“I wanted to start a fashion brand because I am absolutely obsessed with fashion and how it allows us to express ourselves in different ways. Even when you go through my social media, I'm always posting the different elements and styles of looks that appeal to me and help me express myself fully,” she said.

DJ Happygal brand launch, House of Happiness. Picture: Bongani Mbatha/African News Agency (ANA)

Ndlovu said the inspiration behind House Of Happiness is actually three things; the first is that she is absolutely obsessed with fashion and not just one particular style, but different types of looks that she feels are absolutely sexy, chic and super cool on women. Second is that she always struggles to find a brand that offers a ready to wear mommy and child collection that has super cool looks that match who she is and ends up having to have something specially made for her, so she saw a market. The third reason behind the inspiration of House Of Happiness was that she wanted to create something that she feels would touch people on a different level through something they deal with which is fashion, and to create a brand that catered for your everyday women in Africa, particularly South Africa.

“After all the hard work, driving my brand manager crazy and sleepless nights from the team, I am overwhelmed with joy, excitement, and relief that we finally made it to the finish line and I couldn't be more proud of my hard-working team that sacrificed their sleep for me, so we could pull this off. As well as my amazing models who are like my babies and the fact that we pulled off what I had envisioned,” said Ndlovu.

House Of Happiness will be available as an online store by the last week of August, but in the meantime you can visit their social media, and click on your favourite look, see the price and contact the team via email on [email protected] or [email protected]