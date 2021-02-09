DJ Zinhle partners with daughter Kairo to launch kiddies sunglasses range

Musician and businesswoman DJ Zinhle is creating generational wealth by including her five-year-old daughter Kairo Forbes in her business ventures.

Real name Zinhle Jiyane, she has launched a new kiddies sunglasses range under her accessories label, ERA.

Sharing with her 3 million followers on Twitter, she posted pictures of Kairo rocking the sunglasses and wrote: “So proud of this collaboration with my superstar @[email protected] is excited to introduce to you our new range of Kairo Sunglasses now available at www.ERAbyDJZinhle.com or our Southgate Store!”

Kairo Forbes looking cute in her glasses. Picture: Supplied.

It is not the first time Zinhle has collaborated with her daughter. In 2019, they partnered to release a range of kiddies watches.

Her fans congratulated her for taking her daughter under her wing and grooming her from a young age.