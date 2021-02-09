DJ Zinhle partners with daughter Kairo to launch kiddies sunglasses range
Musician and businesswoman DJ Zinhle is creating generational wealth by including her five-year-old daughter Kairo Forbes in her business ventures.
Real name Zinhle Jiyane, she has launched a new kiddies sunglasses range under her accessories label, ERA.
Sharing with her 3 million followers on Twitter, she posted pictures of Kairo rocking the sunglasses and wrote: “So proud of this collaboration with my superstar @[email protected] is excited to introduce to you our new range of Kairo Sunglasses now available at www.ERAbyDJZinhle.com or our Southgate Store!”
It is not the first time Zinhle has collaborated with her daughter. In 2019, they partnered to release a range of kiddies watches.
Her fans congratulated her for taking her daughter under her wing and grooming her from a young age.
“You’re an astute businesswoman. Congratulations. Retail is your playground, there’s a window for you in that department, and you’re walking through it so beautifully. Keep Soaring,” commented @Rebone_Lefutswe.
Another Twitter user, @Forever_FiFi, said: “It’s DJ Zinhle identifying gaps in the market for me. Sis saw that kids are spending hours on their tablets/pc & she decided to make glasses that help protect your eyes from blue light! Her business mind is out of this world! What a queen.”
In other news, the Umlilo hitmaker also collaborated with “This Girl Can”, an international brand of active wear launched in 2015 to get women moving regardless of shape and size. She designed the brand’s latest range and added her personal touch.