Do you love rings but never know which finger to wear them on? Here’s a guide to the significance of each finger

Most women are only interested in one ring, and that’s the wedding ring. Well, even more so the engagement ring, because let’s face it, that’s the actual showstopper. However, rings remain a great accessory no matter what finger you wear them on.

If you’re still waiting for someone to put a ring on the finger you’re reserving for your engagement and wedding rings, the other fingers have just as much significance. Whether you simply like the look of a ring on a specific finger because it’s trendy, or certain rings just feel more comfortable on another finger, it really is up to you where you wear it. Personally, I’m a rings-on-thumb kinda woman.

Wear your rings on any finger you like. Picture: Pexels/Cottonbro However, cultural beliefs, history and relationship statuses can play a role as well. Black Betty owner and jewellery designer Kristin Weixelbaumer shares a guide on how one can select a finger on which to wear a ring and the significance of that finger. Thumb: Thumb rings can symbolise boldness and courage. In palmistry, the thumb signifies resolve and freethinking and presents you as an individualist who loves to do things uniquely.

Tiger ring from Black Betty. Picture: Supplied Index finger: When we see scenes in a movie where someone kisses a queen, king or church leader’s ring, it’s always the ring on the index finger. This is done as a sign of respect. In modern times it’s a splendid choice for conversation-piece rings. Being the most dominant finger, it symbolises the authority of leadership, ambition and self-confidence. The index finger is the most dominant finger, it symbolises the authority. Picture: Pexels/Vie Studio Middle finger: While showing someone the middle finger is offensive, wearing a ring on it surely makes it noticeable. It can symbolise power, while commanding balance. You can have a lot of fun with large and imaginative pieces on this finger. You can large rings on the middle finger. Picture: Pexels Ring finger: This finger doesn’t need much explaining, but for those who don’t know, it’s the finger that according to Western culture, has a direct connection to the heart. Representing emotions, an engagement or wedding ring is commonly worn on this finger.

Pinky finger: As small as this finger is, you would be surprised to know how much significance it bares. It is thought that a ring worn on the little finger symbolises intelligence, intuition and communication that will intensify our bonds in business and personal relationships. The little finger symbolises intelligence, intuition. Picture: Pexels/Cottonbro While this might be a guide for the curious and for those who seek deeper meaning, how you wear your rings is entirely up to you.