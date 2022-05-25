Dolce & Gabbana ‘made millions’ from Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding to Travis Barker

Dolce & Gabbana (D&G)reportedly made millions from being associated with Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s lavish wedding in Italy. Bosses at the fashion brand denied suggestions they had sponsored the nuptials which took place in the Italian coastal resort of Portofino on Sunday but they were heavily involved in many aspects of the ceremony.

The wedding took place at a home on the Portofino estate owned by D&G, the firm designed the bride’s and groom’s outfits and they even produced the bridesmaids’ dresses. Guests heading to the wedding rode on boats with interiors decked out in the brand’s signature motifs, family members including Khloe Kardashian name-checked the brand on Instagram, while a pop-up shop appeared in the town selling D&G goods. Now brand performance firm Launchmetrics has predicted the venture generated more than $25 million in media impact value for Dolce & Gabbana.

Stefano Gabbana and Domenico Dolce. Image: Supplied Launchmetrics CMO Alison Bringé told New York Post gossip column PageSix: “Media impact value is how we assign a monetary value to brand performance. It calculates the value of every post, every interaction, every article ... It’s a crazy amount of media impact value for the first 24 (or so) hours.” The impact is said to mainly come from social media as the Kardashian family have so much influence online, but it has also come from press coverage and more could be generated if the wedding features on the clan’s latest reality TV show. A representative for D&G told PageSix the wedding was not a sponsored event, adding: “The designers were happy to host this very special occasion”.