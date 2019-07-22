Storm in A-G Cup to create a bra made almost entirely of Rooibos teabags. Picture: Pexels.

Donate used Rooibos teabags for fashion initiative aimed at shining spotlight on breast cancer.







All the proceeds will go towards furthering the good work that the Cancer Association of South Africa (CANSA) is doing to help women affected by breast cancer, which according to the National Cancer Registry is the most common cancer in women of all races with a lifetime risk of 1 in 27.







Being part of this initiative is easy. Once you’ve enjoyed a cup of Rooibos tea, leave the teabag out to dry and either post or deliver it, along with a message of hope to those affected by breast cancer, to: Storm in A-G Cup, Shop 3 44 Oxford Street, Durbanville 7550. You can also do the drop off at any Storm in A-G Cup store.

Parcels should be marked as “USED ROOIBOS TEABAGS FOR BREAST CANCER INITIATIVE” and should reach Storm in A-G Cup by no later than 30 August 2019.

For more info and updates on the initiative, visit https://www.facebook.com/rooiboscouncil/

* Breast cancer is second most common cancer in women and men worldwide, with nearly 1.7 million new breast cancer cases diagnosed in 2012.

Be part of breast cancer awareness initiative by donating your used Rooibos teabags before the end of August. The SA Rooibos Council (SARC) has joined hands with the popular lingerie brand, Storm in A-G Cup to create a bra made almost entirely of Rooibos teabags, which will be auctioned during Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October.