Don't Rush Challenge swings into fashion
The internet has never been so united since the breakout of the coronavirus. With many countries on lockdown, many were left without a choice but use the power of social media as a means of entertainment during these hard times.
It's true when they say girls just want to have fun because that's what most ladies have been doing and we're loving it. Currently, the biggest trend on social media is the Don't Rush Challenge, where people change their looks from crusty to crisp in split seconds.
What started as a makeup and beauty trend has swung into fashion - both couture and academic fashion.
Nigerian women jumped onto the trend by switching into African print outfits and received great feedback.
Raw fashion designers who make clothes by crotchet also showed off the stuff they're made of by using only wool.
