Drip Footwear partners with Cassper Nyovest on ’The Legacy Deal’

South African shoe brand Drip Footwear has announced the welding of its long-term relationship with award-winning musician Cassper Nyovest in the launch of what they call “The Legacy Deal”.

Real name Refiloe Phoolo, Nyovest has been wearing Drip sneakers and has made appearances at Drip stores, but it was only on June 8 when the two brands made it official by signing a deal.

Lekau Sehoana, the founder of Drip Footwear, said: “The synergy of two businessmen coming from similar backgrounds sparked this alliance. This is a celebration of two brands working to reach international markets and inspiring the young ones in Ivory Park, where I grew up, and Mahikeng, where Cassper is from.

“With consistency and faith, they too can reach these heights, no matter which dusty streets you’re from.”

Nyovest signed the deal under his company, Family Tree, which is not only a record label but produces clothes, too.

Dripping in an all-black tuxedo while riding in a white Bentley, Nyovest took to his Instagram stories to share his success.

He said: “Today is a big day. Today is a beautiful day. It’s one of those days where your hard work pays off. We made it. We became a boss, you know. Sitting at the back of a flying spare, you know, in the city of Joburg. When I came here I was sitting at the back of a van (chuckles).”

In a statement released by Drip Footwear, Nyovest added that the partnership was a huge milestone for him.

"This is what dreams are made of. It's moments like these that redefine history. A shift of power. A milestone for me and South African Culture. This also sends a strong message out to say, as much as you can do great things on your own, two great black minds are always better than one. Another one for black excellence.”

The deal was signed at The Leonardo, the tallest building in Africa, in Sandton.