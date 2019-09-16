Thursday's size range aims to be more inclusive. Picture: Supplied

The wonders of a comfortable bra with a perfect fit and straps that are not too tight is something many busty women struggle with. Sexy lingerie is a necessity for every woman, but what do you do when you pack a full chest which can only fit a DD, E or even F cup? Women know sexy does not exist in those sizes - bountiful busty women are saddled with matronly hoists under their clothes.

Busty women struggle to find sexy bras with no cutting under-wire or the dreaded cross-your-heart bras grandmothers used to wear.

The options for busty women are limited to non-sexy total support no-wire bras.

Balise Katayi, 37, says the more she gained weight, the harder it had become for her to buy bras. “Oooh, it has become such a pain, if the cup fits, the back is loose or the straps are too tight or too loose. I can never find the right bra size at all,” she said.

Zukiswa Doda, 36, said she often had to wear two bras to get the desired effect and support.

“It is so hard for us women with big chests. I have to wear a normal bra and a sports bra for extra support. I’m a FF cup because even the available F cups do not sit well. We need better bras for bigger breasted ladies,” said Doda.

But, fear not, ladies, Shona McDonald, founder of Thursdays Lingerie and Swimwear, has launched a campaign on the rewards-based crowdfunding platform, ThundaFund, to give bigger breasted women more appreciation. McDonald supports breasts, literally.

There are currently 84 sizes between an A cup and a K cup. With the crowd-fund, the organisation hopes to expand its product offering and size range to be more inclusive of big blessed women who are not represented in the market currently.

“We are often approached by women desperate to find beautiful bras in their size, and it’s so frustrating for us to not yet be able to help them. Our goal is to make every woman feel beautiful in her skin, and that starts by making products that fit her shape and that are available in her size.

“Sadly, in today’s era, the women who literally need the most breast support, receive the least. Not only does this leave them with the daily physical back and neck pain, but also with the emotional impact of not feeling good enough,” explained the 30-year-old Capetonian.

The lingerie industry has been on a rapid decline for the past two decades and is now on the brink of extinction due to mass, cheap imports from Asia.

“With the support of the South African people, we aim to raise funds to invest in the necessary design and development to extend our size range to be more inclusive for the African landscape. After all, the diversity of our nation should be represented in the diversity of our fashion. We currently have 16 bra sizes between a C cup and an F cup, but it’s not enough,” she said.