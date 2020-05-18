Duchess Kate 'doesn't think twice about recycling clothes'

Duchess Catherine "doesn't think twice about recycling clothes". The 38-year-old royal is an influential force in the world of fashion - but that hasn't stopped her from re-wearing outfits for special occasions, like when she was recently seen wearing an outfit she previously wore to Wimbledon back in 2015. An insider shared: "Like most people, Kate doesn't think twice about recycling clothes. She thinks it would be a waste to wear something once and then throw it away." The Duchess - previously known as Kate Middleton before she married Prince William - tries to be as "normal and relatable" when it comes to her fashion choices.

The source explained to Us Weekly: "Everyone thinks that the royals live like wealthy celebrities, but if the truth be known they're actually pretty frugal with money and don't lead an extravagant lifestyle.

"They try to be as normal and relatable to the public as possible."

On her days off, the duchess doesn't ask for help from a stylist.

The insider said: "She usually throws on a pair of jeans and a shirt or sweater."

Meanwhile, Catherine previously revealed she's determined to appreciate the simple things in life.

The royal - who has Prince George, six, Princess Charlotte, five, and Prince Louis, two, with 37-year-old William - admitted she enjoys stripping away "all the complications" in her life and spending quality time with her family.

She explained: "I think the things that really resonate with me most is the simple things. I see that even now with my own children, is actually ... life now is so busy, so distracting, and actually sometimes the simple things like watching a fire on a really rainy day provides such enjoyment.

"I remember that from my childhood - doing the simple things, going for walks together - and that's really what I try to do with my children as well, because it totally strips away all the complications, all the pressures as a parent."