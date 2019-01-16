Britain's Kate, Duchess of Cambridge visits the Islington community garden in north London on Tuesday Jan. 15, 2019. (Tolga Akmen/Pool via AP)

Kate, 37, toured King Henry’s Walk Garden in Islington, north London, to see how it brings the community together through gardening and growing food.

Duchess Catherine dresses casually chic for urban garden visit. (Picture: Instagram)

The duchess, in a Dubarry tweed jacket, skin-tight Zara jeans and See By Chloe boots, toured woodland where she saw beehives.

Kate, who also wore diamond leaf earrings by Kiki McDonough, made feeders for birds with local primary pupils and helped them cook pizza.

Duchess Kate wears a Dubarry tweed jacket. (Picture: Instagram)

One girl asked: ‘Has the Queen ever eaten pizza?’ Kate, on her first public engagement of the year, smiled and replied: ‘That’s such a good question, I don’t know. Next time I see her, shall I ask?’

The duchess also met designers with whom she will work on the Royal Horticultural Society’s garden at this year’s Chelsea Flower Show. The Back To Nature garden has been inspired by childhood memories of playing outside and will highlight the benefits of the great outdoors.

Kate will also help on a garden at Hampton Court Palace Flower Show, one at RHS Wisley in Surrey and an NHS garden.