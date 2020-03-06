Duchess Kate shimmers in green during Ireland trip
London - Arriving for her tour of Ireland with William this week, the Duchess of Cambridge showed she was in the Irish spirit in a green £1 567 (about R31 800) Alessandra Rich dress and emerald Catherine Walker coat.
Keeping the theme going, she wowed in a sparkly £1 595 dark green dress from The Vampire’s Wife for an evening do in Dublin later that day. And Friday she opted for another green ensemble for a trip to Galway, wearing a £1 250 green dress by British designer Suzannah, matched with a shamrock necklace.
Honouring the country she’s visited with her sartorial choices is a trick Kate learned from the queen, who has always given a nod to the national culture with her clothes, be it a brooch or the colour of her hat.
Kate even decided to take things up a notch as far as her hairstyle is concerned.
According to Town & Country, at her last engagement, just a few days before her and Prince William's royal tour of Ireland, Kate was still sporting her old cut: a long, wavy look, styled with a chic blowout.
Her new style is significantly shorter - almost in lob territory - and features side bangs.
It’s a tactic that has served Kate well over all manner of royal tours. From a red maple leaf hat in Canada, to her chic black evening dress that mirrored the flag of New Zealand, we look at how the Duchess proves she is a real fashion citizen of the world.Daily Mail