Duchess Kate shimmers in green during Ireland trip

London - Arriving for her tour of Ireland with William this week, the Duchess of Cambridge showed she was in the Irish spirit in a green £1 567 (about R31 800) Alessandra Rich dress and emerald Catherine Walker coat.

Keeping the theme going, she wowed in a sparkly £1 595 dark green dress from The Vampire’s Wife for an evening do in Dublin later that day. And Friday she opted for another green ensemble for a trip to Galway, wearing a £1 250 green dress by British designer Suzannah, matched with a shamrock necklace.

Britain's Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, visit Ireland. Pictures: Reuters

Honouring the country she’s visited with her sartorial choices is a trick Kate learned from the queen, who has always given a nod to the national culture with her clothes, be it a brooch or the colour of her hat.

Kate even decided to take things up a notch as far as her hairstyle is concerned.