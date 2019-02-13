Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, visits Natural History Museum in London. (Reuters)

The Duchess of Sussex looked dazzling last night – just hours after a startling intervention from George Clooney about her troubled past few days. Looking elegant in a white Calvin Klein dress and Amanda Wakeley coat – which showed off her blossoming baby bump – she joined Prince Harry to watch a gala performance at the Natural History Museum.

Harry, 34, and Meghan attended the Natural History Museum last night to watch The Wider Earth, a production about a young Charles Darwin's five-year voyage on The Beagle in 1831.

As they arrived, the duchess was given a bouquet by Sage Saunders whose father is American and mother is Canadian – which gave them much to talk about. Inside the London landmark, they met donors and children and took a peek at some of the exhibits on show, including a preserved octopus collected by Darwin in 1832, a first copy of On The Origin of Species, and his collection of wasps.

There were no signs of the strain she is under following the fall-out from a celebrity US magazine interview in which her friends exposed the toxic relationship she has with her estranged US family.

Following the revelations from five anonymous sources, her father Thomas Markle hit back denying he was ‘victimising' Meghan and insisting he was the one being harshly treated.

The saga took a further twist last night when Clooney claimed the Duchess, 37, is being ‘pursued, vilified and chased' in the same way that Princess Diana was. The star said history was repeating itself and warned: ‘We've seen how that ends.'

Diana died in a Paris car crash in 1997 after her driver, who had been drinking, attempted to drive away at speed from paparazzi photographers. There is no suggestion Meghan has ever been pursued in this way.



