Duchess Meghan has been named 2019's Most Powerful Fashion Icon in Lyst's Year in Fashion report.
The Duchess of Sussex - who welcomed her first child Archie, with her husband Prince Harry earlier this year - was honoured in Lyst's Year in Fashion report.
The former 'Suits' actress' outfits sparked, on average, a whopping 216 percent increase in searches for something similar.
Her love of shirt dresses on the Royal Tour of South Africa saw searches for these grow by 45 percent whilst her Club Monaco dress sold out in less than a day, with a 570 percent spike in searches about it. Wearing a J Crew skirt saw searches from the brand grow by over 100 percent.
Timothée Chalamet's experimental outfit choices ensured him at second place on the list, with the sequin hoodie that he wore to the London premiere of 'The King' seeing searches for men's hoodies rising by 192 percent. When Timothée wore a Haider Ackermann suit, searches for the brand grew a whopping 806 percent.