Duchess Meghan sent ’powerful message’ by recycling old outfit by Carolina Herrera in pregnancy reveal photo

The Duchess of Sussex sent a ’powerful message’ by recycling an old outfit for her pregnancy reveal photo, the dress' designer Wes Gordon has claimed. Duchess Meghan and her husband Prince Harry announced earlier this week they are expecting their second child, and to mark the happy news, they released an intimate black and white portrait, in which the former 'Suits' actress wore a dress made by Carolina Herrera creative director Wes Gordon when she was pregnant with her son Archie, 22 months. And the designer has hailed Meghan for encouraging sustainability in fashion by reusing the gown and showing it still made her feel "special" and "happy". He told Telegraph.co.uk: “I made [the dress] for her when she was pregnant with Archie, so almost two years ago. There’s a reality, it’s 2021, and we have a world to save, right? This is an undeniable crisis, and everyone has to do their part. "At Herrera, we’re committed to pursuing sustainable fabrics. But the number one thing that someone can do for sustainability is hold on to those pieces you buy and use them for a longer amount of time.

"That’s why I think what Meghan did is such a powerful message. She wore a dress that’s no less beautiful, because it’s two years old... it makes her feel no less special or no less happy.’

Wes has known Meghan for several years and is thrilled the duchess is expecting again.

He said: “I’m so happy for their family, it’s such exciting news."

Meanwhile, Misan Harriman - who remotely took the photograph of the couple - recently explained he wanted the picture to symbolise “fortitude, hope, and love”.

Explaining his process behind the photo, which sees Harry, 36, and Meghan, 39, sit in the grass in front of a large tree with the duchess' head resting in the prince's lap while she cradles her bump, he said: "You don't even see the image, you feel it. They are lost in each other. And the tree in the background and just life growing around them is incredibly powerful and symbolic.

“[It’s meant to symbolise] fortitude, hope, and love. Particularly for the many women going through this, this should give them strength to know there's light in that dark place. It really means a lot."