Britain's Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex. Picture: Reuters

Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry could secure a number of fashion deals now they plan to step down as "senior" royal figures and want to become "financially independent". The royal couple announced earlier this week that they would be stepping away from "senior royal duties" and plan to become "financially independent" and it is now believed the couple could draw on the Duchess of Sussex' connections in the fashion industry.

A source told The Sun newspaper: "Meghan is very connected in the fashion industry and there are a lot of major labels who would like to partner with her on projects. There have already been active discussions with Givenchy. Some of these deals could be worth millions of pounds. I'm sure she is going to link some of the initiatives to their foundation."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed they were "stepping back as senior members of the Royal Family" in a statement released on Wednesday.

They shared: "After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as 'senior' members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment.