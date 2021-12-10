Durban Fashion Fair celebrates 10 years in the fashion industry

Next week from December 15 to 17, Durban Fashion Fair (DFF) is hosting the 10th annual DFF fashion show at the Durban Exhibition Centre. Reflecting on 10 years of growth in the local fashion industry, DFF will present 12 shows held over three days where established and emerging designers will be showcasing their talents under the theme ‘Reflections’.

eThekwini Mayor Councillor Mxolisi Kaunda says the ten-year mark is an important milestone to reflect on the achievements made over the past decade. “Not only are we able to look back on the many achievements made over the past decade, but we can also celebrate the platforms that we have created for emerging designers. “The DFF has and will continue to provide an important platform for talent and skills development. It has already played an important role in building the Durban fashion industry, which has helped us to grow the economy and create jobs,” he says. Some of the DFF achievements include Mxolisi Luke Mkhize from House of Saint Luke, who has gone from his first showing as a DFF mentee to showcasing his designs in Africa. Meanwhile, Eli Ball from Made in Africa has wowed fashionistas on runways in Paris.