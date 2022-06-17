Durban Fashion Fair rolls out its mentorship programme

For the past 10 years, Durban Fashion Fair (DFF) Mentorship Programme has been a great tool in helping aspiring and upcoming designers propel themselves. This year, 25 aspiring designers have been selected to be part of the Class of 2022 DFF Mentorship Programme, which will help them become established designers.

Story continues below Advertisement

Through the programme, which started on June 13, the aspiring designers will be exposed to technical skills, business development, market access, and networking opportunities. “We aimed to unearth fresh talent and provide necessary mentorship to encourage self-employment by sharpening designer’s skills so they can, in turn, create employment for others,” says eThekwini Mayor, Councillor Mxolisi Kaunda. The young designers will be coached by Fezile Mdletshe, Managing Director and Founder of the Fezile Fashion Skills Academy, who will oversee their skills transfer for the duration of the programme.

And then, in September, they will have to show us what they’ve learned during the mentorship programme by showcasing their collections at the annual DFF, taking place between September 21 and 23 at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre. Meanwhile, DFF is also working with the Hollywoodbets Durban July to present the Young Designer Award. Ten student designers will be showcasing their talent at the HDJ on July 2. Three of them will be awarded bursaries. “We were so moved by the lasting impact of the Hollywoodbets Young Designer Award. It became our deciding factor for increasing the prize money from R10 000, R3 000 and R2 000 to R50 000, R30 000 and R20 000 bursaries when we became the title sponsor of the Hollywoodbets Durban July,” says Hollywoodbets Group Transformation Manager, Babongile Mkhize.