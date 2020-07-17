Durban July designers give back to community with 400 masks campaign
The highly anticipated Vodacom Durban July (VDJ) is still on, but, like most social events, it’s digital.
This year’s VDJ will go ahead behind closed doors on July 25 with its ‘Butterflies’ theme, which seeks to reflect on the social butterflies who are still able to #StayConnected to their passion for fashion during the lockdown.
Instead of the usual designer competition, four KZN-based, female-led small design businesses who have been identified by Durban Fashion Fair will create 400 masks. The masks will be donated to the most vulnerable people of eThekwini to help keep them safe during this pandemic.
There's also a challenge for all aspiring designers, artists, seamstresses, and anyone with an eye for beauty to enter a nationwide mask design competition, which ends on July 23.
“This year’s Vodacom Durban July is going to showcase a bold new vision as fans of this. The incredible event can still #StayConnected to their passion but also #StaySafe at this time. Fashion is all about a different way of looking at the world, so this year we’re taking a totally different view of the Vodacom Durban July and bringing this event to the people in a unique new way,” said Chris Lazarus, Managing Executive for Vodacom KwaZulu Natal.
VDJ will take place via Instagram where winners will be announced before the main race on July 25 .