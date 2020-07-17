Durban July designers give back to community with 400 masks campaign

The highly anticipated Vodacom Durban July (VDJ) is still on, but, like most social events, it’s digital.



This year’s VDJ will go ahead behind closed doors on July 25 with its ‘Butterflies’ theme, which seeks to reflect on the social butterflies who are still able to #StayConnected to their passion for fashion during the lockdown.





Instead of the usual designer competition, four KZN-based, female-led small design businesses who have been identified by Durban Fashion Fair will create 400 masks. The masks will be donated to the most vulnerable people of eThekwini to help keep them safe during this pandemic.



