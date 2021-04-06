Durban’s emerging designers can’t wait to show SA their talent

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

KwaZulu-Natal is known for producing some of the best fashion designers. The Durban Fashion Fair, hosted annually by eThekwini municipality, showcases designers who unfailingly deliver the most innovative designs. Their garments are made of sustainable materials and are unique. Durbanites are proud of Lungelo Biyela and Treasure Cindi, who made it to the top 12 of the #DestinyDesigned virtual fashion show. Biyela, the founder of Eel Een Designs, is a self-taught designer from eNkandla in Mvutshini but is now based in Durban. Although she studied for a BA in environmental planning and development, fashion has always been her passion.

She uses sustainable materials to create garments.

While the pandemic has harmed the fashion industry, for Biyela, it was an opportunity to learn.

“The Covid 19 pandemic has had a huge impact on my business. Before the pandemic, I used to make dresses and skirts because that’s what I knew how to make at that time. The pandemic forced me to evolve and transform my business. I realised that people were no longer going to events because of the national regulations imposed. I then started a luxury sleepwear range which got a warm welcome, and to this day, it’s my best seller. I have not stopped learning about business and fashion. The pandemic had negative impacts on other aspects of my business, but since I’m still learning, I have embraced the change and evolved with it,” she said.

Cindi is ecstatic to be among the top 12 finalists.

He said: “I am very excited to be selected as one of the #DestinyDesigned designers, and I can’t wait to show South Africa my craft and to work with the Miss South Africa Organisation.”

Cindi is working on a ready-to-wear collection that will be sold online.

#DestinyDesigned is a show by Miss Universe South Africa 2020, Natasha Joubert. This virtual event will be held on April 9, 2021.

Go to https://misssa.live.