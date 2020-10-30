Dwyane Wade sends Gabrielle Union sweet 48th birthday message

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Hollywood actress Gabrielle Union celebrated her 48th birthday in style. The Being Mary Jane star took to social media to announce that October 29 was her birthday. However, it was her husband’s message to her that made hearts melt. The basketball star, Dwyane Wade, posted a picture on Instagram with him and his wife wearing all black. She wore a black pinstripe suit while he rocked a black suit, completing the look with a black trench coat. He wrote: “Screaming HAPPY BIRTHDAY to my Beautiful, Brilliant, Don’t take no SH*T from nobody, Boss a** wife @gabunion Thank you for being the model for our daughter that you are and always willing to go to the kids’ school when they don’t feel they’re getting a fair shake. I’m inspired to wake up and be greater because I get to watch your grind day after day. 🥂 to more adventures and not giving a F**k about what others say about you nor our families dynamic. Keep growing and going🖤🖤🖤 #GDay 🎉 🎈 🎊”

To join in the birthday celebrations, we take a look at some of the actress' hottest fashion moments.

All black

Union enjoys wearing black clothes and our favourite look is her leather jumpsuit paired with matching boots.

Gabrielle Union rocking all black. Picture: Instagram/@gabunion.

Pink and white

On the cover of Self magazine, which was shot by Zaya Wade, the actress wore white pants paired with a dusty pink blazer.

Gab for Self. Picture: Zaya Wade.

Nonbinary pride flag

At the Truth Awards 2020, she wore a black and white suit with a touch of green. It wasn’t just a stylish look but it symbolised the nonbinary pride flag in support of 12-year-old Zaya's decision to publicly come out as transgender.

Zaya Wade with Gabrielle Union. Picture: Instagram/@gabunion.

Also, Union likes matching with her 1-year-old daughter, Kaavia James Union Wade. Here are some of their best twinning outfits.

Gabrielle Union with her daughter. Picture: Instagram/@gabunion.