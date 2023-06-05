Elon Musk ‘loves’ his AI avatar in Indian attire, Twitterati welcomes ‘Indian groom’

Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Saturday hailed an artificial intelligence (AI)-generated image of him dancing in Indian attire, where his digital avatar is seen wearing a sherwani surrounded by people in traditional dresses. The Twitter handle DogeDesigner tweeted the image of Musk wearing the traditional Indian dress, generally meant to be worn on wedding occasions.

“A midjourney art of Elon Musk in an Indian attire is going viral in India,” he posted. A midjourney art of Elon Musk in an Indian attire is going viral in India. 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/LD1KuIAHET — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) June 3, 2023 Musk replied: "I love it." 🇮🇳 I love it! 🇮🇳 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 3, 2023 Musk's AI-generated image in a sherwani left several Indian Twitter users in awe.

"@elonmusk dancing on kala chasma! Let's sink it!" posted one Musk follower. "Magical country with some amazing traditions," another posted. A follower commented: “Goodness me! @elonmusk looks real Indian groom.

Goodness me! @elonmusk looks real Indian groom. https://t.co/D59u5cS8eQ — Vikash (@iVikashDev) June 4, 2023 "Nice. It seems Sherwani brings out a big smile on you. India loves you back," posted another. Last month, the outgoing Twitter CEO said that he likes Indian food like butter chicken with naan, which according to one of his subscribers, is "insanely good". Several Indian Twitter users pitched him to try local cuisines, like Hyderabadi biryani, dosa and even home-cooked meals.