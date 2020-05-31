Emily Ratajkowski to donate clothes to women's shelter

Emily Ratajkowski is set to donate items from her Inamorata clothing line to a women's shelter in Los Angeles.

The 28-year-old model and actress has announced she is partnering with the team at women's shelter Alexandria House to donate clothing from her Inamorata brand - which launched in 2017 as a swimwear line, and has since expanded to include underwear and clothing - to women at the shelter, to help them recover from a fire which occurred in March.

Explaining her charitable deed to her followers on Instagram, Emily said: "So Inamorata Woman is owned and operated entirely by women and we're always looking to partner with non-profits or organisations that support women and female-identifying individuals.

"That's how I got introduced to Alexandria House, which is an organisation here in Los Angeles. It's been around since 1996, and they help women and children who are experiencing homelessness to provide temporary shelter while they find economic stability and permanent housing.

"On March 19th, they experienced a fire, five families lost everything, luckily, no one was hurt, but they really need donations of basics right now."