Fans divided over new Orlando Pirates jersey
It is no secret that football clubs flex on one another when it comes to kits. The most fashionable one draws the most attention while plains get dissed.
With the new Premier Soccer League (PSL) 2020/2021 season starting in early October, local football clubs have unveiled their home and away kits, and Orlando Pirates fans don’t seem to be happy with theirs.
On these new jerseys, Pirates replaced the club’s traditional emblem with a skull and crossbones. The home kit is still black and white, while the away kit is black and orange – and that’s what got fans talking.
Most of them feel that the new kits are not as exciting as the old ones.
Thandi Morafe, the media officer of Orlando Pirates Football Club, is adamant that change is good.
She said: “The striking design of our new kit shows that we’re constantly progressing and growing as a club while retaining our distinctive visual identity and logo. The result is a kit that keeps the traditions that are woven into our heritage and DNA while signalling a fresh era for South Africa’s most-loved team.”
Here are the best reactions from Orlando Pirates fans:
Let me leave this here #orlandopirates Adidas pic.twitter.com/8qXH8hD4uZ— Tlhogy_Motshwane (@_TlhogyM) September 29, 2020
Sometimes o Red, sometimes o Green, sometimes o orange... Pirates o ikentse roboto, Madibuseng#orlandopirates#OnceAlways pic.twitter.com/lSgrsUya2I— Fox🦊 (@MphoFox) September 29, 2020
#orlandopirates— 🇸🇿Liswati Lemdzabu🇿🇦 (@lemdzabu) September 29, 2020
What we desrve what we get
We are on our own Bucs 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/43vUKx6uk5
Other football clubs such as Manchester United added more fashion flair to their kits.
The club partnered with American superstar Beyoncé, releasing a range of stylish tracksuits in collaboration with Ivy Park, a brand by the "Lemonade" hitmaker.