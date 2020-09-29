Fans divided over new Orlando Pirates jersey

It is no secret that football clubs flex on one another when it comes to kits. The most fashionable one draws the most attention while plains get dissed.

With the new Premier Soccer League (PSL) 2020/2021 season starting in early October, local football clubs have unveiled their home and away kits, and Orlando Pirates fans don’t seem to be happy with theirs.

On these new jerseys, Pirates replaced the club’s traditional emblem with a skull and crossbones. The home kit is still black and white, while the away kit is black and orange – and that’s what got fans talking.

Most of them feel that the new kits are not as exciting as the old ones.

Thandi Morafe, the media officer of Orlando Pirates Football Club, is adamant that change is good.