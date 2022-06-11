Fashion and beauty lovers tuning into podcasts in droves to learn of new trends

WHETHER you’re deeply passionate about all things fashion or simply looking to find out more about the latest beauty products, you’re always on the lookout for new sources to gain insight into these topics of interest. However, we don’t always have the time to sit down with a magazine or leisurely brows the internet for information.

Hence, the steady growth in popularity of podcasts. All you have to do is listen. Anywhere and while you’re doing just about anything. They have become a great source of news, tips and inspiration to avid fashion and beauty lovers. Finding the perfect podcast for you obviously depends on what you’re looking to get out of it.

Whether you’re looking for industry news, product reviews, fashion tips or celebrity interviews we’ve found a few podcasts you’ll want to check out. Fat Mascara Jessica Matlin and co-host, Jenn Goldstein Sullivan, are the creators of Fat Mascara. A premier beauty podcast that has racked up over 4 million downloads since launch. They offer critical analysis of industry news, as well as interview the biggest names in the beauty business.

With over 200 episodes, guests have included Charlotte Tilbury, Christian Louboutin, Bobbi Brown, Jen Atkin, Glossier's Emily Weiss, Estée Lauder Company’s John Dempsey, Beyoncé's makeup artist Sir John, and skin-care expert Dr Barbara Sturm. As well as celebrities from Kristen Bell to Jane Fonda. The Goop Podcast Goop CEO and founder Gwyneth Paltrow and longtime goop collaborator, Erica Chidi, CEO and co-founder of LOOM, is the podcast you tune into if you’re looking for thought-provoking conversation around health, beauty and mindfulness as they host “brightest thinkers and culture changers”. The duo have had special interviews with popular celebrities, including newly wedded Kourtney Kardashian Barker and actress Cameron Diaz.

The Science of Beauty Who better than Allure's executive beauty director Jenny Bailly and senior beauty editor Dianna Mazzone to give insight into the ins and outs of everything hair, make-up, and skin care related? Each episode of The Science of Beauty is dedicated to a specific topic, such as sunscreen, hyperpigmentation, or natural hair and features the expertise of some of the industry's most trusted and celebrated voices on that particular topic. The Business of Fashion Podcast

Imran Amed at the British Fashion Awards: If you’re serious about fashion, then The BOF podcast is a must. It’s your go-to for both fashion and beauty news and an insight into the industry. Hosted by the publication’s founder and CEO, Imran Amed, its stand-out quality is its willingness to tackle the big issues currently facing the industry today. From retail to style culture and global politics and sustainability, he tackles all the major issues. Chanel Connects This podcast convenes creative gamechangers for intimate conversations about what’s new and next in arts and culture. Tune in to hear some of the world’s most celebrated innovators open up about their creative lives and imagine new cultural frontiers. You’ll find interviews with Tilda Swinton, Keira Knightley, Pharrell Williams, Es Devlin, Edward Enninful and Arthur Jafa.

Wardrobe Crisis Wardrobe Crisis podcast. When it comes to sustainable fashion, fashion journalist Clare Press does not shy away from the big issues. Clare is joined by changemakers like authors, designers, researchers, journalists, and activists to discuss topics like garment worker rights, fashion’s role in climate change, and what a post-growth fashion future would look like. Fashion Victims