Fashion and beauty TikTokers you need to follow

With over 2 billion downloads, TikTok has fast become a hub for makeup gurus and fashion mavens to share their tutorials and tips in a minute or less.

The video-sharing app that’s popular among generation Z and Millennials has cemented itself as one of the trendiest spots for people to source advice and inspiration on a broad range of topics.

The fashion and beauty sector has especially taken off. From how to get the perfect winged eyeliner to styling the season’s clothing, it seems people like the swift editing that allows viewers to learn new skills in seconds.





From the shores of Mzansi to far and wide, these are the fashion and beauty TikTokers you need to follow:





@kay.yarms

38.2K followers









Bold lips, sparkly eyeshadow and dramatic eyeliner, Kay Ngonyama is a local beauty guru based in Johannesburg who creates soft glam looks with a slight edginess.





Ngonyama initially studied accounting at Wits but soon found out that it wasn’t exactly her cup of tea. Instead, during that period, she became more and more fascinated with how much influence beauty had over women.

After playing around with a variety of products she took to Instagram to post about them. “My pictures and videos drew the attention of other people who were interested in the same things as me, they started asking me questions and we became a community".





If you’re looking to learn how to perfect your makeup application, her TikTok will take you on a step-by-step journey, providing you with the inspiration necessary to create your own looks at home.





@nailartistkim

2.9M followers









Painting intricate patterns and pictures, this artist’s canvas is the size of a fingernail - literally. There’s something mesmerising about watching her videos as she shapes, buffs and polishes nails to perfection before turning them into individual masterpieces.





If you’re fascinated by the technique behind nail artistry, you’ll be pulled in by her tutorials. Her page is filled with advice on how to care for your nails covering basics like how to safely remove polygel nails to super detailed instructions on placing French tips. But if you prefer more outlandish nail art, she’ll have you experimenting with new tools, tricks.





Kim experiments with a tonne of different materials skillfully detailing each look with step by step instructions. Gemstones, glitter, vibrant colours, nail shapes and glossy or matte finishes, if there’s a look you're interested in trying it’s probably already on her page.





@mr.passy

171.5K followers









French fashion blogger, Augustin Passy, struts the streets of Cape Town looking Fashion Week ready in every one of his TikTok videos. His career as an influencer began back in Paris when he and a friend started taking pictures of his outfits for fun. He quickly started growing and developing his interest in photography, becoming inspired by fashion bloggers who were able to earn a living from capturing their personal style in pictures.





Showing his followers that it’s possible to be fashion forward whilst working with what you already have. He shared on his YouTube channel that he doesn’t believe in buying a lot of clothes. Instead, he encourages his followers to build a wardrobe of basic items that can be built on and mixed and matched with statement pieces. The looks that he puts together are very wearable for everyday, job interviews and nights out on the town so you can easily adopt his style and make it work for you.





Ever went out on a limb, buying a statement piece you thought you could pull off but didn’t know how to wear it? Passy has got you covered. In a minute or less, the menswear fashion influencer will offer you a detailed guide on how to style everything from basic shirts to more elaborate looks like leather jackets.





@zyflyyy

185.6K followers









Self taught makeup artist, Zy is 16 year old and has already begun making a name for himself in the beauty world. Eyeshadow seems to be his area of expertise and it’s where he shines the most.





Mostly opting for simple glossy lips, highlighter and smoothly applied foundation, it’s his eyes that always pop the most. Butterfly wings, glittering galaxies of planets and stars, he also posts the odd clip of himself doing costume makeup that is perfect for themed parties or Halloween.





Overall his page is very experimental, playful and geared towards individuals who want to stand out among the crowd.





@brittany.xavier 471.5K followers

Stylish mom to a teenage daughter named Jadyn, Brittany Xavier has amassed a huge following on TikTok because of her incredible fashion sense.

Her journey started while working as a marketing executive and looking for a creative outlet which is how her style blog Thrifts and Threads came about. The website launched in December 2013, and became a place where she could share her thoughts on all things fashion - from vintage finds to high-end splurges she couldn’t resist.

Putting all her spare time into this newfound hobby, Xavier was soon able to quit her job as she was earning enough to support herself as a single mother by turning her passion into something lucrative with brand deals and advertising opportunities.

From how to style trendy clothing items to videos of what she and her daughter would wear out on different occasions and even trips to Fashion Week, if you’re looking for tips on how to pull together an outfit or simply want to peek into the fabulous life of an influencer, Xavier’s page is for you.



