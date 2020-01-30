Fashion throwback to Sun Met 2019









Some of our best dressed at last year's Sun Met. Picture: Ayanda Ndamande. It’s going down at the Mother City this weekend where the Sun Met 2020 is taking place at Kenilworth Racecourse.

Under the Theme ‘African Luxury: Visionaries’ the Sun Met 2020 brings you Bonang Matheba as the face of the campaign alongside Miss South Africa, Sasha Lee-Oliver.

Matsho, Imprint ZA, and Masa Mara take over the fashion as the designers of the campaign while Black Coffee, Themba (formerly known as Euphonik), Da Capo, and Basel Grey will bring music to life. Trevor Stuurman, he will bring unique interpretation of African design, culture, and visual aesthetic.





Speaking of fashion, who were the attendees wearing last year? Here's a throwback.





The ladies came prepared for the show, putting their best foot forward in exquisite outfits, good hair, a facebeat and all the beautiful vibes. As always, Blue Mbobo was one of the best dressed, the SCALO ornament was a perfect fit, its lavender colour was appealing too.









Boity dazzled in a Jessica Jane Molebatsi dramatic bow(ed) gold/silver ombre sparkle dress.

Boity at the Sun Met 2019. Picture: Ayanda Ndamande.





The gentlemen also didn't leave their dapper at home, in full swing they came through.





Tony Mac wore a red windowpane check suit by Losmeicherie Bespoke, black shoes, a pork pie hat and sunglasses. His outfit would've been incomplete without a watch. He had rings, and a gold chain with an African map, showing a bit of chest.





Tony Mac dripping in Losmeicherie. Picture: @sibu_b.









Inspired by the Inspired by Precious Metals & African Luxury, Anesu Chogugudza came dripping in a mustard suit. He accessorised with sunglasses, a hat, gold bracelet and of course, a watch.





Anesu Chogugudza. Picture: Instagram.





See what others wore.





Minnie Dlamini Jones and Usain Bolt. Picture: Ayanda Ndamande.



















