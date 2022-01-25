Fashionistas set to blossom at the 2022 World Sports Betting Cape Town MET

EXCITEMENT is building for the World Sports Betting Cape Town MET 2022, as fashionistas plan and prepare their outfits for the festivities under the theme Glam Garden. With hospitality returning after last year’s hiatus, the scene is set for a day of top class horse racing, glamour and entertainment.

Turning heads this week at Kenilworth Racecourse sporting some of the fashion we can expect were “Expresso’s” Ryle Rene de Morny, Aneeqah Fataar, Junette Syster and Mieke Ola Jansen, wearing the casually sophisticated creations of the Ruff Tung label. Ryle’s jewellery was supplied by Nicky Mullinos and the models wore Ozbob sunglasses. Junette Syster, Ryle Rene de Morny, Aneeqah Fataar, and Mieke Ola Jansen wearing Ruff Tung label. Picture: Lauren Rautenbach This year’s best dressed winners will each be treated to a R5000 voucher for a “dose of therapy” at Ruff Tung’s Therapy Boutique.

The horse racing also promises to thrill with a stacked field of premium class thoroughbreds. Durban July winner Kommetdieding is joint favourite with L’Ormarins Queens Plate winner Jet Dark. The entertainment is headlined by Zakes Bantwini, and Goodluck, Dean Fuel and Desiree will ensure the party keeps going. The Cape Town MET 2022 will adhere to strict Covid protocols for your own safety.

Supporters without an ID and valid vaccination card will not be granted access to the grounds. Tickets are available for purchase on Webtickets or in any Pick n Pay store nationwide. Admission options start at R40 per person, with general admission including grandstand access costing R100 per person.