Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Friday, August 19, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Ferragamo partners with Farfetch to grow online, reach younger shoppers

Italian fashion house Salvatore Ferragamo is targeting younger shoppers online. Picture: Ferragamo Instagram

Italian fashion house Salvatore Ferragamo is targeting younger shoppers online. Picture: Ferragamo Instagram

Published 2h ago

Share

Italian fashion house Salvatore Ferragamo said last Thursday that it had struck a partnership with online luxury shopping retailer Farfetch to expand its digital presence, targeting younger shoppers.

Ferragamo said it would use Farfetch’s platform for its e-commerce and look to engage with a global millennial and Gen Z luxury audience.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Ferragamo has a wonderful heritage of creativity and craftsmanship and I am hugely excited about the opportunity to take it to a unique new audience globally,” said José Neves, the chief executive of Farfetch.

“Ferragamo’s outstanding product and creativity, coupled with our marketing capabilities and innovative digital experiences will captivate that audience.”

Ferragamo, whose shoes have been worn by Hollywood legends such as Audrey Hepburn, has struggled in recent years to rejuvenate its image and appeal to younger luxury shoppers.

More on this

In its latest turnaround attempt, Ferragamo hired former Burberry chief executive Marco Gobbetti in January.

Gobbetti has pledged to double Ferragamo’s sales to nearly €2.3-billion in 2026 from last year by investing more in marketing and communication, renovating stores and improving technology and the group’s supply chain.

Related Topics:

Luxury fashionRetailOnline ShoppingGen ZStyle Basics

Share

Recent stories by:

Reuters