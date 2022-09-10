Five memorable Queen Elizabeth fashion moments

When the longest-reigning monarch breathed her last breath on September 8, 2022, the world stood still in mourning. Queen Elizabeth ll didn’t only leave behind a great legacy but has given unforgettable fashion moments that are distinctly hers.

From pastels to florals, bold and brights to evening elegance, she will be remembered for her unique style. Here are just a few of her unforgettable looks. Her Coronation

Probably her biggest fashion moment and, of course, the greatest milestone in her life was that of her coronation day. The designer responsible for her exquisite gown was Norman Hartnell. Made of silk, the dress reportedly required the expertise of no less than six embroiderers. The design of the dress featured floral emblems of both the UK and other states within the Commonwealth of Nations. This included the English Tudor rose, Welsh leek, Scottish thistle, Irish shamrock, Canadian maple leaf, Australian wattle flower and a New Zealand fern. Naturally, such a work of art was far too precious to wear but once. Her Royal Highness wore the gown multiple times, including for several speeches to the Parliaments in 1954 and another in Canada in 1957. Britain's Queen Elizabeth II's 1953 Coronation Dress and Robe are on display at the exhibition at Buckingham Palace in central London. AP Photo Lefteris Pitarakis Queen Elizabetg II in her state coach as she leaves Buckingham Place on her way to Westminister Abbey for her coronation. Official Platinum Jubilee portrait

While her coronation dress was her first dress as Queen, the blue dress she wore on the last Jubilee portrait was one of her last officially photographed dresses. The image celebrating her 70th year on the throne featured her seated in the Victoria Vestibule at Windsor Castle wearing a dove blue dress and coat by Angela Kelly embellished with pearl and diamante trim. One of the most noticeable elements of the portrait is the prominent display of the queen's diamond engagement ring. The ring was given to the queen by Prince Philip in 1946 and was made using diamonds from a tiara which had belonged to his mother. An undated handout photo issued by Buckingham Palace of the official Platinum Jubilee portrait of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II. Picture: Reuters Wedding of Prince William and Catherine Middleton, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge

For her grandson Prince William's wedding to the Duchess of Cambridge, Her Majesty wore a sunshine yellow dress from royal dressmaker Angela Kelly, a colour that evokes warmth, happiness, and sunshine. A sure sign of approval of the union. She paired the dress with her hat in the same cheerful shade, which featured handmade silk roses. Britain's Queen Elizabeth II arrives at Westminster Abbey for the Royal Wedding in London. Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex While some might have said that the Queen wasn’t as joyous about this union, she still opted for a cheerful hue for the wedding day of her youngest grandson. For the occasion, she wore a lime green outfit by Stewart Parvin. For a bit of drama, she added a few contrasting pops of colour in the form of a purple plume on her Angela Kelly hat and her stark white gloves.

Britain's Queen Elizabeth smiles after the wedding ceremony of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, Britain, May 19, 2018. Picture: Reuters The Queen attends London Fashion Week We can’t talk about the Queen’s looks without mentioning her London Fashion Week front row look. Who would have thought that we would ever see HRH at Fashion Week, seated next to the queen of fashion herself, Vogue’s Anna Wintour. Fashion fundis were in for a royal treat when Queen Elizabeth made a surprise appearance at the Richard Quinn show.