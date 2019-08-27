Samson has evolved over time and includes a core range of workwear-inspired apparel that has extended into major street fashion. Picture: Supplied.

Samson recently celebrated Women's Month by hosting #FixKonversations, presented by content curator Kwena Baloyi.

Thirty guests were dressed in Samson’s dungarees and, with a guest author, discussed what it was like to be a woman in South Africa .





Looking sleek in Samson dungarees. Picture: Azaih Seeri.





Kwena invited Thuli Nhlapo to lead the #FixKonversation and spoke about the concepts of identity, rejection and strength.







