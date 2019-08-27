Samson recently celebrated Women's Month by hosting #FixKonversations, presented by content curator Kwena Baloyi.
Thirty guests were dressed in Samson’s dungarees and, with a guest author, discussed what it was like to be a woman in South Africa .
Looking sleek in Samson dungarees. Picture: Azaih Seeri.
Kwena invited Thuli Nhlapo to lead the #FixKonversation and spoke about the concepts of identity, rejection and strength.
Nhlapo opened the floor to a Q&A session . She offered guidance that resonated with her and it reflected the message that tough women should support one another through everyday hurdles .
The women who attended the #FixKonversations spoke about what it's like being a woman in South Africa. Picture: Azaih Seeri.