Samson has evolved over time and includes a core range of workwear-inspired apparel that has extended into major street fashion. Picture: Supplied.
Samson recently celebrated Women's Month by hosting #FixKonversations, presented by content curator Kwena Baloyi. 
Thirty guests were dressed  in Samson’s dungarees and, with a guest author, discussed what it was like to be a woman in South Africa

Looking sleek in Samson dungarees. Picture: Azaih Seeri. 

Kwena  invited Thuli Nhlapo to lead the #FixKonversation and spoke about the concepts of identity, rejection  and strength.


Nhlapo opened the floor to a Q&A session . She offered  guidance that resonated with her and it reflected the  message that tough women should support one another through everyday hurdles .

The women who attended the #FixKonversations spoke about what it's like being a woman in South Africa. Picture: Azaih Seeri.