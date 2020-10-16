Former Glamour Magazine editor Asanda Sizani to host fashion masterclass
Former Glamour Magazine editor Asanda Sizani will be hosting a fashion masterclass in partnership with Dove.
The masterclass, set to take place via Instagram on Saturday, October 24, will be Dove’s first-ever fashion masterclass since they collaborated with fashion and lifestyle brand Ri.Ch Factory.
In 2018, the personal care brand partnered with Rina Chunga-Kutama of Ri.Ch Factory to create a bespoke design with a unique print as part of the #Dove100ColoursOfAfrica campaign, an initiative that empowers women to wear more of the colours they love.
Facilitated by Sizani, the masterclass aims to spark conversations that will educate fashion enthusiasts and provide a platform for leaders in the industry to share their knowledge and experience.
The masterclass will focus on three topics: Fashion and Ecommerce to Future Fit our Business, Monetising Influence in the New Normal, and Forging Ahead in Fashion, tackling topical issues with practical outcomes.
The panellists include the founder of Swiitch Beauty, Rabia Ghoor; the founder of Ri.Ch Factory, Rina Chunga-Kutama; former editor of Cosmopolitan Magazine Holly Meadows; the award-winning content creator Yoliswa Mqoco; model Kgothi Dithebe and fashion and beauty photographer Olivia Mortimer.
“Navigating through this year has undoubtedly been challenging, but it has also allowed us to push ourselves and think differently and creatively. We are so excited to be launching this masterclass and give our consumers valuable and meaningful content that will aid them in their respective fashion dreams.
“This will be one of many empowering conversations that Dove Deo will spearhead,” said Vanessa Mhango, brand manager of Dove & Dove Men’s Deodorants at Unilever.