Former Glamour Magazine editor Asanda Sizani to host fashion masterclass

Former Glamour Magazine editor Asanda Sizani will be hosting a fashion masterclass in partnership with Dove.

The masterclass, set to take place via Instagram on Saturday, October 24, will be Dove’s first-ever fashion masterclass since they collaborated with fashion and lifestyle brand Ri.Ch Factory.

In 2018, the personal care brand partnered with Rina Chunga-Kutama of Ri.Ch Factory to create a bespoke design with a unique print as part of the #Dove100ColoursOfAfrica campaign, an initiative that empowers women to wear more of the colours they love.

Facilitated by Sizani, the masterclass aims to spark conversations that will educate fashion enthusiasts and provide a platform for leaders in the industry to share their knowledge and experience.

The masterclass will focus on three topics: Fashion and Ecommerce to Future Fit our Business, Monetising Influence in the New Normal, and Forging Ahead in Fashion, tackling topical issues with practical outcomes.