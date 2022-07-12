Free State Fashion Week makes its comeback after 2-year hiatus

It was sad, but we had to do it for the better health of ourselves and those around us. Two years later, we are finally free, that we can even go outside without a mask, something we never thought would happen so soon.

It still feels like yesterday when the world came to a standstill two years ago. We were locked in our houses and couldn’t even buy snacks, let alone attend events.

With that said, most events are back, such as the Free State Fashion Week happening at the Naval Hill, Planetarium, Bloemfontein this September.

Mantsho by Palesa Mokubung at the previous Free State Fashion Week. Picture: Eye Poetry Photography.

Under the “Be Human” theme inspired by surviving a global pandemic and life after the pandemic, designers are expected to showcase collections that speak to the African culture(s).

“This year, I want to encourage our Fashion entrepreneurs to pause for a minute, take a deep breath and ‘Be Human’. That’s exactly what the theme of 2022 wants to achieve. Everyone in the world has gone through so much, both in their personal and business lives. We need to take a minute to breathe and restart with new energy. It is time to rise from whatever we have lost throughout the pandemic and take our rightful place and still manage to Be Human. This will definitely reflect in the various designer collections this year,” CEO of FSFW, Candy Smith.