Friends and family share their tributes to Thierry Mugler

Just when we’re still trying to process the passing of André Leon Talley, another fashion icon, Thierry Mugler, dies. The legendary French designer died on Sunday. He was 73.

“It is with deep sadness that the House of Mugler announces the passing of Mr Manfred Thierry Mugler. A visionary whose imagination as a couturier, perfumer and image-maker empowered people around the world to be bolder and dream bigger every day,” read a statement from House of Mugler. People who loved and supported his work shared their tributes, expressing how saddened they are.

“Sad news for the fashion world. Thierry was a visionary and avant-garde. His creations will forever remain timeless, futuristic and innovative. “Without forgetting his iconic Angel fragrance,” said Fatou N'diaye, a fashion and beauty content creator.

Another artist, Ashely Scott, famous for making distinctive sculptures, wrote a heartfelt tribute to the fashion giant. She said: “My heart is aching, but I must be strong for @leondziemaszkiewicz, the love of your life. “Leon directed and took this photo of us on January 20, 2021.

“These photos have always meant so much to me because Manfred is proudly wearing Leon’s famous performance coat, and he was so so happy this night to have his family with him. “That night Manfred showed me the stars, but every single time I saw Manfred he showed me my ultimate self. Manfred showed me my power. Manfred was absolutely everything to me. “Manfred I loved you so so deeply, but you already knew that.