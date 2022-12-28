From Kelly Khumalo to AKA and Nadia Nakai, we choose our favourite celebrity Christmas looks

Christmas has passed, and the year is basically over. As people grow, we see changes in Christmas traditions.
When I was a kid, Christmas meant dressing up in new clothes and visiting my friends’ families for treats.
Now that we are grown, most people are adopting the matching pyjamas Christmas trend.
Many millennials spent Christmas with their significant others this year, rocking matching pyjamas and chilling under the Christmas tree.
The Morule family
Motswako rapper Khuli Chana spent the day with her in-laws, where the gents wore green satin pyjamas and the ladies red. His wife, Lamiez Holworthy-Morule, was happy that her brother was present.
“First since 2014 when my brother @lush_thechef is home to spend it with us coz he’s always had to work abroad. Makes me miss my late dad so much. Filled with so much gratitude nonetheless because, in him, my family and I have gained one of our biggest angels. Happy holidays from me and mine to you and yours” wrote Mrs Morule on Instagram.
The Vilakazi family
Kwesta and his family ditched the pyjamas and dressed up instead. They looked presentable in nude and white, with their beautiful daughters matching them.
Kelly Khumalo
Joined by her two children and a bun in the oven, Kelly Khumalo and her bundles of joy looked adorable in green.
The Forbes family
South African rapper Kiernan Forbes, affectionately known as AKA, invited his girlfriend Nadia Nakai to spend Christmas with his family, and they all looked cute in red and white pyjamas.
The Mthombeni family
The young couple Musa and Liesl also wore red and white pyjamas and spent it with their fur baby, who wore a red ribbon.
Below are more Christmas looks from Mzansi celebs.