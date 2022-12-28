From Kelly Khumalo to AKA and Nadia Nakai, we choose our favourite celebrity Christmas looks

Christmas has passed, and the year is basically over. As people grow, we see changes in Christmas traditions. When I was a kid, Christmas meant dressing up in new clothes and visiting my friends’ families for treats.

Now that we are grown, most people are adopting the matching pyjamas Christmas trend. Many millennials spent Christmas with their significant others this year, rocking matching pyjamas and chilling under the Christmas tree. The Morule family

Motswako rapper Khuli Chana spent the day with her in-laws, where the gents wore green satin pyjamas and the ladies red. His wife, Lamiez Holworthy-Morule, was happy that her brother was present. “First since 2014 when my brother @lush_thechef is home to spend it with us coz he’s always had to work abroad. Makes me miss my late dad so much. Filled with so much gratitude nonetheless because, in him, my family and I have gained one of our biggest angels. Happy holidays from me and mine to you and yours” wrote Mrs Morule on Instagram. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lamiez Holworthy-Morule (@lamiez_holworthy) The Vilakazi family

Kwesta and his family ditched the pyjamas and dressed up instead. They looked presentable in nude and white, with their beautiful daughters matching them. View this post on Instagram A post shared by KwestaDaKAR (@kwestadakar) Kelly Khumalo Joined by her two children and a bun in the oven, Kelly Khumalo and her bundles of joy looked adorable in green.