Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Wednesday, December 28, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

From Kelly Khumalo to AKA and Nadia Nakai, we choose our favourite celebrity Christmas looks

The Vilakazi family. Picture: Instagram/@kwestadakar

The Vilakazi family. Picture: Instagram/@kwestadakar

Published 3h ago

Share

Christmas has passed, and the year is basically over. As people grow, we see changes in Christmas traditions.

When I was a kid, Christmas meant dressing up in new clothes and visiting my friends’ families for treats.

Story continues below Advertisement

Now that we are grown, most people are adopting the matching pyjamas Christmas trend.

Many millennials spent Christmas with their significant others this year, rocking matching pyjamas and chilling under the Christmas tree.

The Morule family

More on this

Motswako rapper Khuli Chana spent the day with her in-laws, where the gents wore green satin pyjamas and the ladies red. His wife, Lamiez Holworthy-Morule, was happy that her brother was present.

“First since 2014 when my brother @lush_thechef is home to spend it with us coz he’s always had to work abroad. Makes me miss my late dad so much. Filled with so much gratitude nonetheless because, in him, my family and I have gained one of our biggest angels. Happy holidays from me and mine to you and yours” wrote Mrs Morule on Instagram.

The Vilakazi family

Story continues below Advertisement

Kwesta and his family ditched the pyjamas and dressed up instead. They looked presentable in nude and white, with their beautiful daughters matching them.

Kelly Khumalo

Joined by her two children and a bun in the oven, Kelly Khumalo and her bundles of joy looked adorable in green.

Story continues below Advertisement

The Forbes family

South African rapper Kiernan Forbes, affectionately known as AKA, invited his girlfriend Nadia Nakai to spend Christmas with his family, and they all looked cute in red and white pyjamas.

The Mthombeni family

The young couple Musa and Liesl also wore red and white pyjamas and spent it with their fur baby, who wore a red ribbon.

Below are more Christmas looks from Mzansi celebs.

Related Topics:

JohannesburgKwestaKelly KhumaloAKANadia NakaiFestiveMillennialsSouth African CelebsDatingMarriage2022

Share

Recent stories by:

Thobile Mazibuko