Gavin Rajah launches his second exclusive collection with PnP Clothing
Acclaimed South African designer Gavin Rajah has once again released a collection with Pick n Pay Clothing.
The award-winning designer has been working with the retailer to mentor designers to create a household label they can commercially sell.
Known for his exclusive garments made with the finest fabrics and craftsmanship, Rajah will be launching his second collection with Pick n Pay Clothing later this month.
“People find my work inaccessible from a price perspective. But through this partnership, we can reach more customers. My 2021/22 PnP Clothing x Rajah range will uplift and re-energise customers’ wardrobes for the summer season at affordable, everyday prices,” says Rajah.
He explains that the collection was inspired by the outdoor lifestyle of South Africa in summer.
Rich in prints, the collection is reminiscent of his days in Durban and includes tropical palm trees and foliage.
Fit for all body shops, some of the exciting pieces in the collection include a Gavin Rajah printed cotton t-shirt, short kaftan, long jumpsuit, pleated skirt, kaftan style dress, and a short printed jumpsuit.
Rajah is also mentoring young designers, whose collections will also be available at Pick n Pay Clothing.
“We are working with emerging designers to harness their personal and unique style to create on-trend ranges for our customers, perfectly suited to a season. In the past year, four young designers have launched five collections. Slow fashion designer, Katekani Moreku, designed a menswear collection capturing his perspective of a united South African heritage. While the collections from Julia Buchanan was inspired by the flower garden her grandmother planted and that she grew up in,” adds Hazel Pillay, General Manager for Pick n Pay Clothing.