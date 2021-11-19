Gavin Rajah launches his second exclusive collection with PnP Clothing

The award-winning designer has been working with the retailer to mentor designers to create a household label they can commercially sell.

Acclaimed South African designer Gavin Rajah has once again released a collection with Pick n Pay Clothing.

Known for his exclusive garments made with the finest fabrics and craftsmanship, Rajah will be launching his second collection with Pick n Pay Clothing later this month.

“People find my work inaccessible from a price perspective. But through this partnership, we can reach more customers. My 2021/22 PnP Clothing x Rajah range will uplift and re-energise customers’ wardrobes for the summer season at affordable, everyday prices,” says Rajah.

He explains that the collection was inspired by the outdoor lifestyle of South Africa in summer.