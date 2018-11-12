The new Gavin Rajah summer collection. Picture: Supplied.

Prominent fashion designer, Gavin Rajah has opened a new non-profit organisation — The White Light Movement.



The White Light Movement is an initiative aimed at providing some form of empowerment to women who have been victims of gender-based violence and abuse.





Rajah’s new initiative seeks to help through equipping these women with the skills they need to make it on their own, and provide for their families and future generations.





“I have finally got my own non-profit company registered and can proudly announce that we will be offering support for women who are victims of gender-based violence. These women have been trained by me and assisted in creating upcoming @home collection.





"With The White Light Movement, I am striving towards initiating social transformation by creating employment for these women who are sole breadwinners,

who are victims of abuse and or have children who have been subjected to abuse.”





The White Light Movement was sparked by Rajah’s work with UNICEF where he witnessed the devastation caused to families by gender-based violence and child abuse.





“Without social and economic transformation,’ continues Rajah. “We are not initiating long-term change in the lives of these vulnerable people. With the employment rate at an all-time low and violence against women and children steadily increasing, it is important to empower these women with the skills they need to uplift themselves so that future generations do not end up in the same situations.”





The White Light Movement aims to be more than a saviour, with its core mission being to help these women rescue themselves. Gavin is personally training the women - who have had an active role in the production of his latest lifestyle collection for @home.



