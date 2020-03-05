Genius jeans folding hack goes viral. Here's how to do it

Have you ever gone into a clothing store, picked up a pair of jeans from a pile, opened it up, then couldn't fold it back the way it was? Then you make things worse with your sad attempt to do so? No? Well I do that because I genuinely don't know how to fold jeans like the shop assistants do. While I'm on this topic, let me take to a moment to apologies to all shop assistants who have given me the evil-eye when I left a poorly folded pants on the heap. This problem doesn't only affect my in-store behavior but by own wardrobe as well.

My jeans are "folded" in a very haphazard way. It literally looks like my six-year-old folded and packed them.

Every time I have to get a pair out from the pile it feels like I'm playing Jenga and have to pull a tile out from the tower.

A perfectly-folded pants will not only keep my shelves looking like those in a clothing store but there's the added bonus of crease free pants.

During my hunt for the perfect folding technique, I came across a video by Tik-Tok user @alifestyleforall that shows how quick and easy it actually is to get the job done.

Start by laying the jeans flat, front-side up.

Then take one leg in each hand folding both of them upward to just below the pockets.

Continue by folding upwards again, aligning the legs with the bottom of the waistband.

Final step is to fold the jeans in half lengthwise so the back pocket of one side is facing up.

And there you have it. A perfectly folded jeans in now time!



































