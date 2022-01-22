Gilbert Crockett drops a new collection with Vans

Famous skateboarder Gilbert Crockett and sports footwear and apparel brand Vans collaborate on a new colourway for the Crockett Hi and a well-curated apparel pack that pays tribute to his raw-yet-refined style. It is not the first time they have collaborated as Crockett has been part of the Vans family since 2009.

In this collection, Crockett’s mark on skateboarding has been shaped by his adaptive nature, which shines through in everything he does. Equally, his interest in design and construction also played a huge role in creating his Vans signature shoe and apparel designs. He added a retro military-inspired silhouette on the Crockett Hi, which boasts a PopCush drop-in sock liner and Wafflecup outsole, with his dragon artwork finishes, along with a diamond-shaped Vans x Gilbert Crockett woven tongue label.