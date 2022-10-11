‘Girl, I thought you had no pants on’ - Fitness influencer does squats in nude leggings, leaving viewers confused

Let’s talk about nude leggings. I don’t care who says what but, for me, there’s nothing appealing about them.

There’s no longer a debate about whether leggings are pants. It’s become the norm and we’ve all accepted and moved on. But now we have these nude-toned leggings to contend with. I don’t know how often I’ve had to do a double-take when spotting a woman wearing them.

From a distance, it looks like they are not wearing pants. One of the biggest eyesores when wearing leggings used to be visible underwear. But these flesh-toned leggings are so much worse.

When fitness fanatic and influencer Toupouu posted one of her regular fitness routine videos, it was her leggings that had people talking about more than her actual exercise. The TikTok video of her wearing brown skin-toned leggings as she does squats with weights has gone viral with over 16 million views, almost 570k likes and over 13k comments. #feeling #feels #inmyfeels #love ♬ original sound - unhaving ; @_toupoouu1 Check your friends/love #fyp Watching the video one cannot help but notice every muscle in her legs but it doesn’t look like she’s wearing any underwear either, since there’s no panty line in sight and her perfectly round bottom is rather clearly defined.

So not only do the leggings appear to be thin but the colour of them is what has viewers in shock since it looks as if she’s not wearing any pants at all. One person commented, “girl I thought u had on no pants…I was shocked” while another said, “it took me way too long to realize she was wearing pants” “Girl. Get another color of tights.” and “Why would you choose that colour” is what others said.