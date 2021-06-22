Glenn Martens presents debut collection for Diesel

Glenn Martens, the creative director of Diesel, has officially revealed the brand’s Spring/Summer 2022 collection. The Diesel SS/22 is Martens’ first full collection for the brand. It was presented through a short film on June 21, live streaming from Milan.

For the fashion film, the Belgian designer collaborated with artist and director Frank Lebon, as well as the British musician Leon Vynehal, who produced the soundtrack. "The film blurs the lines between reality and a dream. "We follow the main character moving through a familiar yet slightly askew environment.

“It begins in a home setting, suggestive of a late-night scene. From there, a shot of an urban street takes form, recalling daily and sometimes frenetic city living. Next, an elevator ride, which captures a kind of tailored take on both Diesel’s heritage and the Martens aesthetic. “The film concludes in a trippy, alien room that’s bathed in a deep red filter - we’re not quite sure if it’s meant to be dreamt or actual, or somewhere in between,” said Martens. The collection included interwoven belts, 5-pocket denim trousers, integrated boots, genderless jeans, shirts, tops, skirts, shorts and more.