Gucci Mane getting own brand at Gucci?

Gucci Mane has announced that he has agreed on a deal with Italian fashion house, Gucci, for a new brand but the label has yet to confirm.

The 40-year-old "Big Booty" rapper took to Twitter to announce that he has agreed a deal with the Italian fashion house for a new brand but the label has yet to confirm.

He wrote: "It's official I'm getting my own brand @gucci I hope they ain't lying.

"Should I renew my contract with @gucci ??????? Or go independent (sic)."