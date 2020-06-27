Gucci Mane getting own brand at Gucci?
Gucci Mane has announced that he has agreed on a deal with Italian fashion house, Gucci, for a new brand but the label has yet to confirm.
He wrote: "It's official I'm getting my own brand @gucci I hope they ain't lying.
"Should I renew my contract with @gucci ??????? Or go independent (sic)."
Meanwhile, last year Mane starred in the campaign for Gucci's Cruise 20 Collection alongside Sienna Miller, Iggy Pop, Benedetta Barzini, Countess Marisela Federici, and Italian artists Orlando Miami and Angelo Bucarelli.
He shared a number of pictures from the campaign on social media and wrote: "Proud to announce my #GucciCruise20 Collection with @gucci!!! Yo @alessandro_michele this collection is crazy ! #HarmonyKorine dope visuals! #ComeAsYouAre_RSVP campaign for the #GucciCruise20 Collection ITS GUCCI (sic)."
Gucci's Alessandro Michele was the creator of the shoot, which was photographed by Harmony Korine.
The brand also gifted Mane a set of Gucci luggage for his 40th birthday in February.