Gucci who? Fikile Mbalula's Mr Price post sends Twitter into overdrive









Captioning the picture "Mr Price", the simple black mules have an uncanny resemblance to the Italian luxury brand's three-colour code. Picture: @MbalulaFikile/Twitter Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula unknowingly started a Twitter frenzy when he posted a picture showing a pair of shoes sporting what looks like the Gucci colour logo.

Mr Price pic.twitter.com/6Vcu2F5zyJ — Minister of Transport |Mr Fix (@MbalulaFikile) January 8, 2020

Captioning the picture "Mr Price", the simple black mules have an uncanny resemblance to the Italian luxury brand's three-colour code. Many tweeps were of the same opinion, sparking a flurry of memes.

Y'all thought U gonna wear Gucci alone?? Banyise mr price, we will be same fanana in the streets soon soon!! pic.twitter.com/EnCmUvXUIu — Male Alpha (@thami_tzz) January 8, 2020





Thank you Mr Price, now I don't have to wear these fakes anymore. From now on they gonna put respect on my name pic.twitter.com/9WKUmQR0JP — Rorisang (@RB_Mametsa) January 8, 2020





I got Alexander Macwhatwhat there😂😂 and I'm happy, Mr Price keep it up, you are doing the Lord's work pic.twitter.com/f5pxIw6Day — Princess_G (@cebilegwebu) January 8, 2020





Who owns Mr Price asking for a friend. pic.twitter.com/lpMGvvdTeN — Mpho Juke Of Vaal (@Vaalvision66) January 8, 2020





Mr Price will never let us down yaz cheapest price u can get always nam senginayo I gutsha thanks Mr Price pic.twitter.com/Sk1bIu5deQ — Master piece😍 (@therealxolo) January 8, 2020





On closer inspection though, the Mr Price version of the shoes are not the same as the Gucci colours. Eagle-eyed fashionistas would have noticed that Gucci's colours are Light Gold, Bangladesh Green and Rufous - no black in sight.

It's still a clever move on the fashion retailer's part as a way of avoiding copyright infringement. No doubt Mbalula's post will help improve sales, as it's already garnered more than 500 retweets and 3.5K likes.