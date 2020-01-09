Captioning the picture "Mr Price", the simple black mules have an uncanny resemblance to the Italian luxury brand's three-colour code. Picture: @MbalulaFikile/Twitter

Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula unknowingly started a Twitter frenzy when he posted a picture showing a pair of shoes sporting what looks like the Gucci colour logo. 

Captioning the picture "Mr Price", the simple black mules have an uncanny resemblance to the Italian luxury brand's three-colour code. Many tweeps were of the same opinion, sparking a flurry of memes.






On closer inspection though, the Mr Price version of the shoes are not the same as the Gucci colours. Eagle-eyed fashionistas would have noticed that Gucci's colours are Light Gold, Bangladesh Green and Rufous - no black in sight.

It's still a clever move on the fashion retailer's part as a way of avoiding copyright infringement. No doubt Mbalula's post will help improve sales, as it's already garnered more than 500 retweets and 3.5K likes.