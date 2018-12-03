Calling all Capetonians: Sunday, 9 December 2018 is your chance to take part in World Street Store Day and help restore dignity to the city’s homeless. Taking place from 10:30 to 12:30 at 2 Somerset Road, Green Point, you can spread some happiness by donating clothes, shoes, blankets, accessories, hygiene products or even just your time. Founded four years ago right here on the streets of the Mother City by one of the country’s leading advertising agencies, M&C Saatchi Abel - in partnership with The Haven Night Shelter - the Street Store is a rent-free, premises-free, free ‘pop-up clothing store’ stocked with donations for the homeless.

The Street Store is made up of a series of printed interactive, die-cut posters that are attached to fences in public areas - turning the sidewalk into a store. Donors bring and hang up their donations which the homeless can then choose from – giving them the chance to choose things they actually want which, for those used to rummaging in bins, is their first dignified shopping experience.

To date, over 840 Street Stores have popped up around the world, clothing almost a million people with over 3 million items of clothing.

To participate in this global movement for good, come hang up your donations and hang out with the shoppers. If you aren’t able to attend on the day, you can share the World Street Store Day event on social media to help spread the word or host a Street Store in your community.