Happy birthday queen! Boity Thulo’s top 5 fashion looks

Just a day after Freedom Day, Boity Thulo is celebrating her birthday. Thulo was born on April 28, 1990, in Potchefstroom.

The 31-year old businesswoman has accomplished much in her career. From being an actress to a rapper, and launching a fragrance and hair range and recently, her signature beverage brand.

Thulo, who made it to the Forbes Under 30 list in 2019, is hugely popular on the Twitter streets. With over 3 million followers, her timeline is filled with love from friends and fans.

She received a special birthday shout-out from Anton David Jeftha, who is rumoured to be her boyfriend.

Sharing several pictures of the two of them on social media, Jeftha wrote: “Happiest of birthdays @boity, you’re a gift and a light to so many, keep shining as bright as you do. Here’s a series of some fun times and to many many more.”

Thulo responded by saying: “Thank you so much, A! I appreciate this so much! Thank you for everything!”

To celebrate Thulo, we take a look at some of her hottest outfits

Perfect peach

At her BT Signature launch at AtholPlace House and Villa earlier this month, she wore a peach dress by Scalo Designer, as styled by Kgosi Lesego.

Dramatic kimono

At the 2020 SA Style Awards, she rocked a dramatic tie-dye kimono by Willet Designs Couture.

The Golden Lady

At last year’s World Champagne Day event held at The Leonardo, she dazzled in a gold number by Orapeleng Modutle.

Mosadi wa moTswana (A Tswana Woman)

When she modelled for Modutle’s bridal collection, she looked like a perfect Tswana bride.

Angelic

At the DStv Mzansi Viewer’s Choice Awards in March last year, she donned a Modutle white dress with a front slit.